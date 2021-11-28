The new Apple Store brings us great funds with Apple’s apple.

Apple has opened two new Apple Stores, on the one hand we have the remodeling of The Grove in Los Angeles, and on the other the new Rosenthaler Strasse store in Berlin. And both times Apple has shared new wallpapers with Apple’s apple, and every lover of the company has to download them.

How to download Apple wallpapers

A little further down are these wallpapers of the new Apple Store, and first you must know how to download them at the highest quality. To do this, remember to follow these steps:

Open this page in Safari or in another browser.

or in another browser. On your device, click on the button Download at the highest quality under each background.

under each background. The background will open in a new tab.

Hold down the screen and tap “Add to Photos”.

Now you just have to go to Settings> Wallpaper> Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or on the home screen.

New funds with Apple’s apple

The most downloaded wallpapers

For weeks, in iPadizate we have compiled a huge collection of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

Related topics: Wallpapers

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe