As in each installment of the saga, in Forza Horizon 5 There are a good handful of vintage cars abandoned on the map, vehicles that we can get if we know exactly the location of the garage in which it is located. We have found a total of 14 scattered around the map, and you will have to move a lot to get them all.

What you should know is that you cannot go for the 14 vehicles right after starting the game. You will have to wait a bit, because the only way to access the garage in question will be when they tell us a rumor that points to said garage, or buying a particular property. We tell you where they all are.

Forza Horizon 5 14 Abandoned Cars Location: Find All Garages



Here are the 14 points marked on the map

Car Location 1968 Ford Mustang GT2 + 2 Fastback To the northeast of GuanajuatoFollow the road normally and you will find it quite close to the main one. BMW 2002 Turbo 1973 To the northwest of Guanajuato, follow the road – you should see the garage without much mystery. Ferrari F40 Competizione 1989 It's time to get closer to the coast, right west of the Riviera Maya and north of the Jungle Swamp. Take the dirt road and follow it until you find the garage. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS To the east of La Gran Caldera, follow the winding road until you find a dirt road that will lead you to this vehicle. 1993 Toyota # 1 T100 Baja Truck To the western Baja California, advance until you reach the south of De Otro Mundo. Dodge Viper GTS ACR 1999 This one does not have much loss: it is in the A of the name of Great Swamp. 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock Near Teotihuacan, go to the highway south of this place to access the dirt road (it is JUST below the CAN of Teotihuacan). Ford Racing Escort 1967 In the zone of The Great Caldera, follow the dirt road that is on the "L" of the map to find it. Jaguar Sport XJR-15 1991 Go to Jungle, Go to the Aerodrome and go directly to the letters "MO" on the map. Ferrari 250 GTO 1962 It's to the east of the map, very close to the coast. Follow the dirt road that you see in the image and you will find it quickly. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette To the southeast of Prosperous Land, take the dirt road until you reach a small detour past the river, with which you can access the garage. 1956 Ford F100 Right in the area south of Tierra Prospera which is "closed by the road" you will find the garage. Renault 4L Export 1968 To the northwest of the Baja Circuit, take the dirt road that you see in the image and go down until you find the garage. 1970 GMC Jimmy Go to the area Blue waterfall, and follow the dirt road near the ruins.

Remember: be patient when finding these vehicles. You should be able to get them before finishing the game adventure, so just talk to the NPCs from time to time and go shopping for properties to unlock them all.