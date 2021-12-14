Just a few weeks ago, a rumor emerged that Amazon and EA would be in talks to make a Mass Effect series, which undoubtedly surprised fans. But as much or more surprised that immediately after Henry Cavill will express his interest in participating in a Mass Effect series If it were to come true Something that journalists have not hesitated to ask during their encounters with the actor during the promotion of the second season of The Witcher.

“A lot, yes, it all depends on how they are executing it,” Henry Cavill assured GamesRadar when asked about his interest in participating in the Mass Effect series. «The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer that the adaptation changes little compared to the original, so it all depends.

“If the series finds a home, I would love to have a conversation,” said the actor, who again proves to be a lover of video games. “I didn’t play Mass Effect Andromeda, I tried, but ended up being very busy. But the Mass Effect trilogy? Yes I loved it. Brilliant games«Says Cavill. “It would be a great series of movies or television shows.”

The production of this Mass Effect series is not yet confirmed, but if it comes to fruition, it is to be expected that adapts the story of Commander Sheppard in his fight against the Reapers, a race of intelligent machines ready to erase all life from the galaxy. Can you imagine Henry Cavill as Shepard? Of course, the man of steel has become the favorite boy of all productions based on video games for being really a big fan and a great actor.

We will still have to wait to see if this Mass Effect series becomes a reality, and if Cavill participates in it. Before we can see it in the second season of The Witcher, which opens this December 17 on Netflix.