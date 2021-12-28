Did Henry Cavill like Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie? The actor has answered this question.

When it was released in theaters in 2017 League of Justice from Joss Whedon one of the worst unemployed was Henry cavillSince he had to shoot some new scenes where his mustache was removed by CGI and it was pretty weird. Since I was shooting another movie and that movie studio flatly refused to let me change my look. To the fans of Dc comics They didn’t quite like that version so they pushed for them to finish League of Justice from Zack snyder. Finally in 2021, they released this film in HBO Max and we can see Superman with a normal appearance.

Now, in an interview promoting The witcher from Netflix, has been his own Henry cavill who has revealed his opinion about League of Justice from Zack snyder:

“I really enjoyed it. I thought it was a wonderful way for Zack to bring out his side of the story, and it was also important to do so. I thought there was a wonderful cuteness in the film that existed and that it was essential to the portrayal of Superman. “ Commented Henry cavill.

He once again said that he would love to return as Man of Steel in a new DC Comics movie. “I would love to play Superman again, it all depends. There are so many moving parts in it, it is not just because of my wish.

He has very interesting projects.

The second season of The witcher in Netflix and the actor Henry cavill will release soon Argylle from Matthew vaughn where he plays a spy style James bond. Then will roll Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the success of Netflix made by Millie Bobby Brown. He will also do two more interesting projects, such as the romantic comedy The Rosie Project where he will give life to a scientist in search of love and Highlander, the restart of The immortals.

Finally you have to remember that you have come to meet with Marvel studios, so we may soon see Henry cavill in that Cinematic Universe.