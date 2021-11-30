After much talk about it, Netflix confirmed the production of a sequel for the film Enola Holmes. In addition, important news was released.

A year ago, in fact, almost exactly, on September 23, 2020, it was launched Enola Holmes. The film quickly justified its investment, convincing and liking thousands of subscribers to Netflix who enjoyed it and recommended it. The project seemed interesting, the producer trusted and everything happened, since the story tells the adventures of the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

For delivery, the studio chose the promising Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger things) for the lead role. Also, his protégé and relative, the most famous researcher of all, was played by Henry cavill (The Man of Steel). Both were confirmed for the sequel, whose production was known only a few months ago.

Brown has already expressed his excitement to continue. “Yes, there is more to the story to tell. The story is not over yet. She has not grown, there is no conclusion. I think it will always be someone who is always evolving, but there is definitely more to show on the screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. “, he claimed.

In turn, the turn went to Henry Cavill, who gives life to Sherlock Holmes. The artist had the opportunity, in the middle of the announcement of the end of filming, to send a motivational message to all the fans to fight for what they want.

“Today was my last day doing Enola Holmes 2, and all day I was thinking about not going out and doing this race. It was a little dark and a little cold, and I convinced myself all day that those were all good reasons… Not running. However, I came here, I did it, I loved it and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home thinking about not training today, put on those sneakers and go out there and do it. You will not regretCommented the actor.

On the other hand, the creative team will once again be led by Harry Bradbeer in the direction, with Jack Thorne as a screenwriter. There is no release date yet, but it is expected to be released very soon.

Source: Instagram