The cosplayer community has a great affection for many of the characters that appear in our favorite video games, and that is why we can often see how artists and models from all over the world delve into the most curious themes of the movie industry. videogames, as is the case with this cosplay inspired by Final Fantasy XV.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that a beautiful cosplayer wanted to dedicate her most recent cosplay to one of the most striking characters of the Final Fantasy XV installment, and we are talking about neither more nor less than the female character of Cindy Aurum, the mechanics specialized in the video game.

Best of all, this characterization was made by the beautiful Russian model Helly Valentine, also known as disharmonica, on her official Instagram account, where she recently made a post in which we can see an irresistible Cindy Aurum, in the flesh. .

Cindy Aurum is Helly Valentine’s new cosplay character – Final Fantasy 15’s irresistible specialized mechanics certainly have a lot in common with the Russian model! Previously we have seen some recreations inspired by this character, but none as amazing as the recreation of disharmonica.

For those who are not into the video game, we will tell you that, Cindy Aurum, is a non-playable character from the Final Fantasy XV video game. She is Cid’s granddaughter, and works as a mechanic in the Hammerhead workshop.

When Noctis and company visit the shop, Cindy offers her services to maintain the Regalia, repairing it completely if it suffers damage or towing it if it runs out of gas in the middle of a route. It also takes care of vehicle enhancements and customizations, or modifying it to make it a hovercar or off-road vehicle.