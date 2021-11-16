Hedera’s Governing Council has accepted the cloud-based digital workflow platform, ServiceNow, as its newest member. Hedera intends to integrate the Now platform to create a new level of trust and responsibility in digital transformation transactions.

Hedera and ServiceNow will develop trusted processes based on digital ledger technology, or DLT, for interactions spanning multiple companies, according to the company’s press release.

ServiceNow is a cloud-based digital workflow platform that delivers extraordinary customer experiences and unleashes employee productivity while increasing business efficiency.

Hedera “provides the most secure network connectivity and transaction processing in the world”, according to a company press release. ServiceNow, meanwhile, is the central engine that drives all digital transformation efforts across an organization.

Commenting on the development, Tasker Generes, ServiceNow’s Global Head of Strategy and Transformation stated:

“Hedera is poised to become the foundation and the premier agent of trust and transparency for the digital economy and ServiceNow is bringing that strategic foundation to our powerful workflow experiences.”

The inclusion of ServiceNow to the Hedera Governing Council, according to Hedera Hashgraph CEO Mance Harmon, will have a significant impact on the future of distributed digital workflows and on enterprise adoption of DLT. The Now platform will empower the adoption of simple, frictionless, and low-code DLT through the Now platform, removing obstacles to deploying DLT for enterprises, Harmon said while speaking to Cointelegraph.

“This will be a game changer for development teams in organizations that do not have DLT knowledge or experience today, and will serve to accelerate the adoption of Hedera as the DLT of choice for enterprises. Together, ServiceNow and Hedera will deliver the flows. trusted digital workplaces powered by DLT for experiences that extend beyond any organization. “

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), the enterprise-grade distributed ledger, has participated in a number of partnerships to apply blockchain technology in real-world use cases across various industries. If these initial initiatives are successful, they will open up a world of possibilities around the world. Last month, Cointelegraph reported that the Hedera Governing Council welcomed DBS Bank of Singapore as the first Southeast Asian bank to join the global organization.

Keep reading: