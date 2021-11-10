Goodbye to cables, this time for real, but under certain conditions.

The headphones are an indispensable complement in the day-to-day life of millions of people. However, the use of minijacks is increasingly reduced in the face of the rise of bluetooth. The reason? Wireless headphones, which many find more comfortable and functional than the wired connection. However, this novelty has thrown a new problem: battery charge of these headphones. For this reason, models that are capable of recharge through sunlight they are most attractive.

The well-known firm Urbanista is the author of these cases, model “Los Angeles”, in this case. On the official website of the brand we can find all the data related to these helmets and much more. Its file details precisely the characteristics of this product, which we can purchase for a modest $ 200. In addition, we can choose if we want them in white or prefer them in black, although the solar band of the headband will always be the same.

These helmets feature many of the specifications to which Urbanista accustoms us, such as active noise cancellation, “ambient sound” mode, “on ear” detection, and compatibility with both Android and iOS. Of course, for those who do not skimp on quality headphones to leave the house, these helmets will have an ideal choice for enjoying solar-charged wireless listening.

Of course, some reviews of this product, how is it from Engadget, tell us to prioritize external use if we want the “wireless” to extend indefinitely, since charging is less efficient indoors and will not produce enough power to offset consumption. Of course, its battery guarantees us an acceptable autonomy with its 750 mAh and, although it is more slowly, it also charges its battery automatically indoors. Of course, for people who have no problem with periodically plug in the headphones to charge the battery, they can use it whenever they want, regardless of being outdoors, indoors, day or night.

