He mistook an AirPod for a pill and it was still connected to his iPhone.

The AirPods are really small, it is one of the main characteristics that make them so great, however this can be dangerous, and if not they tell @iamcarliiib, a TikTok user. As shared in a video, mistook one of his AirPods for ibuprofen and accidentally swallowed it.

It is not the first time we have heard a news story about someone who accidentally swallowed an AirPod, although this case is something more particular since this user has shared her experience in several videos on TikTok.

I was crawling on the bed, I had 800 ibuprofen in my right hand, and I had the left AirPod in my left hand. I grabbed the bottle of water and took a sip … then realized it wasn’t the ibuprofen. Tried throwing it up but it won’t come out.

According to @iamcarliiib shortly after, the @Iamcarliiib’s left AirPod was still connected to his iPhone, and when she sent an audio note to a friend, it included strange sounds recorded in her stomach.

It seems that the AirPod went off following the normal course of events, although @iamcarliiib says that an x-ray was done to confirm it. He also assured that he will not try to use that AirPod again.

You have to be careful since the AirPods battery contains substances that can be very dangerous for our body, so we have to try to get them out quickly. If you see yourself in a similar situation, it is best to go to the emergency room as soon as possible.

