He has 11 children at 23, his goal is to have 105 children to be the largest family in the world

The dream of this couple is to accompany their lives with 105 beautiful children. Find out how the process has been!

Last update: December 27, 2021

Children are always a blessing in the lives of their parents, generating happiness and incalculable love. Because of that, most couples intend to build a family alongside one or more descendants.

However, there is a couple who have taken the situation to another limit. Well, They have made up their minds to have 105 children throughout their lives.

They are the Russian Christina Ozturk and the millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. Which They not only agreed on matters of love, but also on the dream of forming the largest family in the world.

Its mission is to be accompanied throughout the years by the most unconditional and pure companies. For that reason, they state that there is no better option than having a good number of children.

The process to reach the goal of 105 children

The beginning of the dream began when Christina was 17 years old. Well, It was at that time that she became pregnant and had Vika, the first biological woman of the great dynasty that they plan to form.

After that, they made the decision to use another modality to be able to advance in their dream more quickly. This is how they began to rent various bellies from other women.

For each of them they have paid $ 10,000 from the beginning. However, they have not considered it an obstacle, as they are convinced that they are investing in their own happiness and well-being.

In this way, with this technique they have had a total of 10 children. That is how Today at just 23 years old, Christina is fortunate to say that she has 11 beautiful children in her life.

In addition, they recognize that their dream remains more intact than ever. Well, Each time a new child arrives in the family, their lives are illuminated with happiness and the motivation that has driven them from the first moment increases.

Currently, the couple resides in Georgia and they are in search of more women who can rent their belly. A) Yes in a very short time they hope to continue expanding the family that with love and effort they have managed to build.

Final reflection

Children are the best company that parents can have in life. Well, They give them the most beautiful memories, they allow them to know what true love means and they awaken the most positive emotions every day.

Apart from that, they are the people who are willing to accompany them at all times and let them know how important they are. In the same way, allow them to learn daily and know the values most fundamental of life.

It might interest you …