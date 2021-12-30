There are many industries today that are constantly evolving with new technologies. This is the case of the automotive industry in the world, where already many brands such as Ford are beginning to look to the future with the launch of electric cars.

In this case, the Spanish division of the American brand Ford has echoed a curious case that probably has one of the drivers as the main character. longest-lived in history at the controls of an electric car in Spain.

The story of the driver and Ford

The story that echoed all the way to the Twitter account of Jim Farley, Ford CEO, is about Pedro García, an anonymous 87-year-old old man from Valencia who fell madly in love with his new “Fast Red” electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The enthusiasm of this client has been so notorious that the car brand wanted to show its testimony in a video shared by the CEO of Ford on the social network, where Gaarcía explains that “that car is a car of the future, and you can’t go against the future.”

Love this great story from a longtime @Ford customer in Spain. “You can’t go against the future.” I agree ⚡ @FordSpain https://t.co/BSQSAVzKkX – Jim Farley (@ jimfarley98) December 23, 2021

In the recording you can also see the enthusiasm of the man to be adopting this new technology and leaving behind the gas cars. “What I like the most is not having to go to the gas station,” he acknowledges in the video.

“And the difficulties to charge the car? They installed a charger for me, I loaded it there and it was over. I put it on at night and in the morning it is at 500 and a peak volts ”, explains the grandfather in the video that already reaches 19 thousand views.

Regarding his experience with what is his first electric car, Pedro assures that “I find it easy.” “If it had seemed difficult, I would have returned the car. It is a tremendous mistake to buy a gasoline car, it cannot be compared with the cars of the past ”, he added.

“I’m going to go around there, and I go to places that I hadn’t been there for 50 years. I go, I pass, and I enjoy, ”he says in the video also posted by Ford on the YouTube digital platform.

This grandfather is possibly one of the most veteran owners in the world of a Mustang Mach-e, but what is clear to the brand is that Garcia is a loyal consumer and follower of Ford. Having a good track record of Ford models on his resume, including three Foci, a Fiesta, a Sierra Cosworth and an automatic Kuga.

Ford, the American brand and one of the most iconic names in the automotive industry created the Ford Mustang Mach-E, to join the new era of electrification. Through this innovative vehicle loaded with technology, Ford will make way for the first fully electric SUV.

This story can very well demonstrate consumer loyalty to a brand. That it no longer tries to demonstrate by continuing to consume and following any product or service that that company is launching on the market.

You can also read:

Ford bets on carsharing at strategic points with this platform

Ford announces largest ever investment with F150 as the cornerstone of its marketing strategy