Capture One officially parted ways with Phase One in 2019. Since then it has doubled the number of active users. They offer more and more possibilities and functions. AND we can now make panoramas and HDR directly with the new version 22. The most striking thing is that over the next year they promise their first products for the cloud and tablets, a whole declaration of intent.





Capture One is a round program. It does not offer more options than the competition, nor are the results better. It allows you to do everything in a much more organic and faster way, especially the color or the creation of masks. And the thing is that in photography time is money too.

Capture One 22 already offers the possibility of joining photographs to make panoramas and joining various files to obtain high dynamic range images, the famous HDR. There are other improvements, but these are the ones that stand out in the press release and those that all beta tester we have searched and tested.



The ability to shoot wirelessly with Canon

Until now we had to go to the competition to get what the new version offers. To the delight of many users, it can already be done directly, no need for plugins or comings and goings to other programs.

This will have meant a major change in the internal engine of the program to allow working with more than one file at the same time. And it opens more and more creative doors and brings you closer and closer to Adobe Camera RAW.

What’s new in Capture One 22

How could it be otherwise, this new version takes advantage of the full potential of the latest Apple processors, its operating system. And don’t forget Windows 11. And they have taken the opportunity to include the camera models that have appeared, such as the Sony A7 IV or the Nikon Z9.

These are the new features:

Panoramas : We can select different photos to make a panorama. This possibility opens up other options, such as combining files to increase their size or playing with the Brenizer effect (shallow depth of field in angular images).

: We can select different photos to make a panorama. This possibility opens up other options, such as combining files to increase their size or playing with the Brenizer effect (shallow depth of field in angular images). HDR : We can now combine photographs with different exposures to achieve a better dynamic range in our creations. Although it is true that today’s cameras reach heights unimaginable not long ago, they still need to achieve the same appearance as human vision.

: We can now combine photographs with different exposures to achieve a better dynamic range in our creations. Although it is true that today’s cameras reach heights unimaginable not long ago, they still need to achieve the same appearance as human vision. Wireless Tethering with Canon : In studios they always have the camera connected to the computer via a cable. Now it is possible to do it via WiFi so as not to depend on the length of the cables and avoid the fearful pulls.

: In studios they always have the camera connected to the computer via a cable. Now it is possible to do it via WiFi so as not to depend on the length of the cables and avoid the fearful pulls. Catalog improvement in Windows : Now it is much faster to search, filter and catalog all our photos in this operating system.

: Now it is much faster to search, filter and catalog all our photos in this operating system. Capture One Live: A service in beta phase that will allow us to share our photos in real time with clients or other people with any browser.



The perfect study program

How could it be otherwise, supports more cameras and lenses to be able to develop our RAW files without problem and make the pertinent optical corrections.

In what seems like there will be no change it is in the price of the licenses that generates so much confusion. On the one hand the Life it will cost $ 299. If you come from a previous version you will pay $ 199. And if you want a monthly subscription, which we consider the most interesting, you will have to pay $ 24 / month, twice the cost of Adobe Creative Cloud for Photographers.

Of course, if you are only interested in revealing your brand’s files, the prices drop slightly: $ 199, $ 149 and $ 19 respectively … Can you imagine that it cost less than Adobe programs?

In the coming weeks we will be testing all these novelties so that you can see how far the development of your photographs can go with a perfect program for all photographers who just want to get the full potential of their shots.