HBO Max launched long ago ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’, the series that ended up causing the professional break between the director Adam McKay and actor Will Ferrell. McKay himself spoke at length about it just a few days ago, but now we have to focus on the launch of the sensational trailer of the series that motivated that dispute. Also, we already have Release date: March 2022.

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ is based on a book by Jeff pearlman that revolves around the legendary Los Angeles Lakers basketball team during the 80s, a time when one of the most important dynasties in the history of this sport emerged, both on and off the courts.

Max borenstein, known for having participated in the scripts of all the MonsterVerse films, has been commissioned to write a series that will feature a pilot episode directed by McKay, who will shortly release the highly anticipated ‘Don’t Look Up’. The first season consists of 10 episodes and promises to be one of the great series of the coming year.

Cast





Beware of the extensive and striking cast of the series: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Sally Field, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Front Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young and Rob Morgan bring their protagonists to life.