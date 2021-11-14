With its Live on Max event, HBO Max seeks to win back its subscribers in Mexico.

It is a series of weekly concerts in a period between November 13 and December 18.

This strategy is in addition to the one carried out a few months ago when it lowered its prices by half in order to win back its users and reach new subscribers.

HBO Max has an event on the horizon to recover its subscribers in Mexico; It’s called Live on Max and it’s made up of a series of weekly concerts.

Given the rise of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney +, among others, their content has become their main hook to reach new users.

Every day, while traditional television is losing strength, the contents of these platforms are becoming more important, so much so that they have begun to present some of an exclusive nature, also with the purpose of conquering new subscribers or, failing that, reconquering those who have left.

In that sense, and given the great growth that Netflix has had in recent months, the competition to add subscribers has become more interesting.

On the one hand, HBO Max, which currently has more than 40 million users, has made important alliances: first, it brought the UEFA Champions League to its platform, snatching a very important tournament from television and trying to win over that large entourage of consumers who watch soccer.

Now, as a new strategy to reach new subscribers, it is presenting a new series of content. This is an event called Live on Max, a series of weekly concerts that will also be broadcast on social networks.

According to the platform, Live or Max is the second most important event after adding the UEFA Champions League to its content. In this way, from today until December 18, the following concerts will begin to be broadcast:

November 13: Farruko

November 20: Manuel Turizo

November 27: Reik

December 4: Mau and Ricky

December 11: Nicky Jam

December 18: Natti Natasha

From 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) the transmission of each of these events will begin, a strategy to attract the attention of users and reach new subscribers.

In addition, these events will reach social networks such as Instagram and Twitter, where users can interact with the artists, know the details of each of the stages and even choose the songs they want to listen to.

To this must be added that, a few months ago, the platform reduced its subscription plans in half, from $ 14 per month, now new users will be able to pay seven dollars for a period of six months.

And, as we have mentioned, the new air that Netflix has had after the success of Squid Game (The Squid Game), has made other platforms lose strength and presence.

In fact, HBO Max and Disney +, although they have had a great acceptance among new users, they have presented growth well below their own projections.

A few days ago, Disney + announced that this last quarter has not been good for the platform in terms of numbers, which is why, in Mexico, it presented a subscription plan of 29 pesos, although only for one month.

