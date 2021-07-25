Home Uncategorized HBO Max releases full episodes of its series on Snapchat

HBO Max releases full episodes of its series on Snapchat

By Rodolfo León
07/23/2021


Even if Snapchat It is no longer as popular in our territory as before, the same cannot be said in the United States. In North American territory this is one of the applications most frequented by young people, and HBO Max has decided to take advantage of its popularity to screen full episodes of its series at no cost within this platform.

“Available now, Snapchat users in the US can watch select episodes of HBO Max’s award-winning programming virtually with others through Snap Minis – including the first episode of Max’s new original hit, Gossip Girl.”

Unfortunately, and as you could read in the tweet, this function is exclusive to United States and it seems that there are no plans to bring it to our region.

Via: ComicBook




