The Hawkeye series has a very particular scene where we see a Broadway musical based on Steve Rogers. And the song of it can already be heard.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are already available in Disney Plus, and it comes with the first Marvel music scene. The scene mixes the universe of Marvel with Broadway, which seems not to be a good interpretation based on the reactions of Clint Barton.

But… Did you want to see a little more of the strangest musical on Broadway? Stay calm, that you can hear in Youtube the entire song from the scene seen from the musical. In case you did not see the scene, or did not understand well what it was, the musical to which Clint carried his family was Rogers: The Musical, which was a musical by Broadway focused on Steve Rogers and the battle of NY with a bit of irony on how to see the world of the MCU to the facts of Loki’s attack in the first Avengers movie (battle we also see in the beginning of the series with a little Kate Bishop).

What little we could see in the series showed us the Avengers in a “musical” style, with a badly added Ant-Man. The name of the song Save the city and not just anyone wrote it, but they did Marc shaiman and Scott wittman. Both participated in renowned musicals of Broadway What Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so they knew what they were doing.

“We were in the middle of the worst part of the pandemic”, commented Wittman to Marvel.com. “When we were writing the song it was when people went out to hit the pots and pans for the doctors, the first to respond to this type of misfortune. And all of this seemed to fit the universe we were writing for. So the idea of ​​’someone please save New York ‘, was the central idea of ​​the song “.

The question left by this mini preview of Marvel on Broadway it is …Will an MCU musical ever come to Broadway? For this we do not have an answer, but for what we do have one is when you can see another chapter of Hawkeye. The new series of Disney Plus premieres its chapters every Wednesday and has six chapters, of which two are already available on the platform of streaming.

