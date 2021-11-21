They wanted to give a unique character to the Hawkeye series to differentiate it from the rest of the Marvel Studios movies and series.

Hawk Eye Marvel Studios is about to premiere in the Disney Plus streaming platform. The series will tell us about the repercussions of the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) in Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), while introducing us to your substitute Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

In a recent interview, the Marvel Studios production company Trihn tran, revealed the reason why Hawk Eye It is different from the rest of the deliveries of the UCM:

How can we make this different? Coming out of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), a great world finale, with so many heroes involved. The Hawkeye series made sense for it to be a more personal story, especially given that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is a family man. The family element is really important to him, which is why it is established during the Christmas season. The big question is: Will he be able to get home in time for Christmas? “

The protagonist will have many problems throughout the series.

During Avengers: Endgame, he lost his family for five years. He got them back, but lost that time and space with his children. So he is making up for it. So yeah, there is a more intimate personal story level that I’m trying to tell here. And it made sense. It really depends on the character and the property. It really made sense for this one in particular. Trihn Tran concluded.

Are you eager to see Hawkeye? The character carries on Marvel studios from Thor (2011), but it has always been a luxury secondary, so it was about time that he was the protagonist. In addition, the choice of Hailee steinfeld What Kate bishop seems more than spot on.

The Serie Hawk Eye will premiere on November 24 at Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.