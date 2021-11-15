Harry Styles to join the cast of ‘My Policeman’ alongside ‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin

Besides being one of the most popular singers of the moment, Harry Styles He ventured into the world of acting with the film ‘Dunkirk’, which was released in 2017. From there, the Briton managed to form the cast of different productions, and soon we will be able to see him in two new films: ‘Don’t Worry Darling ‘and’My Policeman‘

The latter is an adaptation of the novel written by Bethan Roberts, and Amazon plans to bring it to its streaming platform as one of its next releases.

Harry will be part of the cast of the new movie ‘My Policeman’

According to reports from Deadline, Harry Styles will be part of the cast of ‘My Policeman’, which will be produced by Greg Berlanti. The interpreter of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ will share the screen with Emma Corrin, known internationally for playing Diana, Princess of Wales in the Netflix series, ‘The Crown’.

The plot takes place in the 90s and follows the story of Marion, a teacher who falls in love with a young policeman named Tom, who has just arrived in town. However, the arrival of Patrick, an old museum worker, drastically changes the course of their lives.

Harry Styles He will star in this dramatic and romantic film, where we will undoubtedly see a new face of the singer and actor.

