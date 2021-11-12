On November 23, it will be the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a film that marked an entire generation.

On the occasion of its anniversary, Google Earth is organizing a series of tours of some of the most iconic sites on the film.

Based on the book by JK Rowling, it is one of the most successful films of recent years, generating revenues of 7,725 million dollars.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came out 20 years ago and, on the occasion of its next anniversary, Google Earth is organizing a series of tours of some sets of the recording.

Based on the book by JK Rowling, the Harry Potter saga was, without a doubt, a watershed for an entire generation that, to this day, is still waiting for any news that arises regarding the film or any of its characters.

It is also one of the most successful films of the last 20 years and one of the sagas with the highest income worldwide, with 7,725 million dollars raised, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

As if this were not enough, and even though book sales do not represent her main income, author JK Rowling is one of the highest paid. His seven books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, translated into more than 80 languages, and sold about $ 7.7 billion.

That is why, two decades after its premiere, various activities are being prepared as a marketing strategy to celebrate the launch of the first Harry Potter installment.

One of them has to do with Google Earth, a platform that enabled some special routes so that users can “visit” emblematic sites of the film. The tour is free and is available to any user.

In total, there are 12 sites that can be navigated through Google Earth, including the King ‘Cross station in London, a place that served to set the iconic platform 9 and 3/4. In addition, there are the Glenfinnan Viaduct, London’s Leadenhall Market, Alnwick Castle that served as the Hogwarts school.

On the other hand, Google Earth also included among its tours one of the coffee shops where JK Rowling wrote her books and others where special events were held between the United States and Europe.

Officially launched on November 23, 2001, Harry Potter came to the world of cinema to mark a before and after in the lives of those children who, at the age of 10, became fans not only of the film, but of the books.

In fact, in those years, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was reason enough for minors to have an important taste for reading, a fact that led to impressive sales.

At present, the first Harry Potter fans are 30 years old and, nevertheless, they remain faithful to the saga and, above all, to each of its characters, which is why, in terms of marketing, we talk about one of the most powerful movies, because today the franchise is valued at $ 25 billion, according to CNBC.

