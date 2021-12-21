Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max special, already has its first trailer and we will tell you how, where and when to see it

Filled with excitement, memories and nostalgia, the trailer for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is a caress to the soul for fans of the franchise. We can see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and many more actors. Find out more in this note!

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in the iconic franchise surrounding The Boy Who Lived. For this celebration, Warner Bros and HBO Max got together to put together a special call Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. In this event, the vast majority of the actors and directors will meet to relive, remember and rediscover all the magical moments of the universe of JK Rowling. A few weeks ago we saw the teaser, the first image of the special and today we have the trailer, full of emotion and nostalgia.

The trailer begins with a phrase that says Harry on the Order of the Phoenix when he’s teaching his peers about enchantment Patronus: “think of a powerful memory, the happiest memory you have”. It could not be otherwise than the video that shows us the reunion of a cast that marked the lives of many, begins with the spell that is cast by remembering happy memories.

“It is the perfect time to be with everyone and remember”, He comments Rupert grint while we see laughing at Mark williams beside Oliver Phelps. Everything is decorated and set as if it were (and it is) a great celebration for them, as well as for all fans of the world of Harry Potter.

As the video progresses, we see Daniel Radcliffe walking by alley Diagon, to Emma Watson on the Platform 9 ¾ observing everything around him, also iconic places of Hogwarts as the Gryffindor Common Room (place where the golden trio will be speaking), the potions room and the Big dining room, which is set like a party, where they are all in full dress.

“What scared me the most was that the most important thing in our life had already finished, and when I saw them all, I see that it has not finished”, He remarks Daniel Radcliffe as we see various actors, dancers and musicians in the school dining room.

They also show us reunions, hugs, laughter, behind the scenes of the movies, anecdotes from the filming, interviews between them and moments alone in front of the camera. Helena Bonham Carter, for example, he tells about the time he had to pretend he was Hermione while embodying Bellatrix, or we also see Ralph fiennes commenting on when he told his sister and nieces that it could be Voldemort.

In the trailer of less than two minutes, we can see many familiar faces: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).

While we were able to see the vast majority in the video, we know that the special event will also feature Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Toby Jones (Dobby), the producer David heyman and the directors: Chris columbus (in charge of the first two films), Alfonso Cuaron (in charge of Prisoner of Azkaban), Mike Newell (in charge of Goblet of Fire) and David Yates (in charge of the last four films).

Taking the best phrases from the trailer, Rupert grint not only makes tears to Emma Watson but also to all of us with the phrase: “We will always have this strong bond. We are family and we will always be part of each other’s life”.

The special one Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts for the 20th anniversary of the first film of Harry Potter comes to HBO Max on January 1, just to start 2022 in the best way.

Share it with whoever you want