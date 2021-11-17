Harry Potter cast to reunite for HBO Max special

In addition to Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max It will also be gathering a large part of the cast of the films of Harry Potter for a new special exclusive to this platform streaming. Said meeting will bear as name ‘Return to Hogwarts’ and will aim to reflect on the first tape of the series, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Evidently, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint They will be present at this meeting, but they will not be the only ones. We will also have Chris Columbus, director of the first film, along with a huge part of the original cast:

– Helena Bonham Carter

– Robbie Coltrane

– Ralph Fiennes

– Gary Oldman

– Imelda Staunton

– Tom Felton

– James Phelps

– Oliver Phelps

– Mark Williams

– Bonnie Wright

– Alfred Enoch

– Matthew Lewis

– Evanna Lynch

Obviously we are all excited to know if we will have news about the future of the series or something like that, but it seems that this meeting will only be a reflection of the saga, where these actors will share different anecdotes and their experience of what it was like to work on something as important as it is Harry Potter.

It will be available from January 1, 2022, exclusively for HBO Max.

Editor’s note: Yes, I know that we are probably not going to have any kind of announcement about a new project or something similar, but it will definitely be interesting to know the perspective of each of these actors and their experiences with Harry Potter.

Via: HBO Max