Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It is in celebration, since the film turns 20 years since its launch. For this reason, HBO Max will carry out a reunion with the protagonists of the story. This famous film adaptation marked the beginning of the saga on the big screen, and was directed by Chris Columbus. Recently, through an interview, the filmmaker revealed that there is an original cut of said film and that he would love to be able to release it. The duration of this tape is 3 hours!

The first time that Chris Columbus revealed that there was an original cut of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, it was in 2020. There, the filmmaker had ensured that said film had a duration of 172 minutes. And recently, he spoke again on this subject with The Wrap. During the interview, the journalist of the media revealed that he would like to see the original cut of the tape, in the style of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Without hesitation, Columbus was quick to reply that he was too. In addition, he dared to reveal that if this cut gets to see the light of day, fans could see the deleted scenes of Peeves.

Will it come to light?

If we compare the experience of Zack Snyder, the truth is that the director had a hard time getting a studio to want to bet on his original Justice League cut. However, in between there were other complications and it could be said that Chris Columbus has more going for him. Let’s remember that the magician franchise belongs to Warner Bros and HBO Max, in addition to having the possible support of the studios, the saga is also very important worldwide. Therefore, if the filmmaker wishes and fights for it, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone could show its 3-hour version.

As for Peeves, the director revealed that the character was part of the first film but his scenes ended up being cut. Who is it? He is a rather mischievous ghost who played practical jokes on Hogwarts students. “We have to put Peeves back in the movie, he was eliminated”, commented Chris Columbus, who also wants to make the story of The Cursed Legacy into a movie.

This character had been played by Rik Mayal. It is known that the actor came to record his scenes, as some fans saw images of it. However, no footage from the film was ever shown. For now, fans of the franchise can wait for the special that HBO Max will launch, which will feature the members of the cast and can be seen on its screen on January 1, 2022.