The expected Hard Rock Hotel New Yorkk, located in the heart of Manhattan itself, is almost finished and is already accepting reservations for its official opening, which will take place in April 2022. Located at 159 West 48th Street and forming part of the iconic skyline, a few steps from Times Square, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park or the shopping areas of Fifth Avenue; This new entertainment destination pays tribute to the tradition of the so-called Music row New York and will become the brand’s new flagship hotel.

The hotel has 446 rooms and suites specials with a luxurious design, with large windows from floor to ceiling, offering incredible views of the vibrant city. On the 34th floor of the hotel is the jewel in the crown: the Rock Star Suite, a duplex penthouse with glass walls and views of the entire city, with an original contemporary style decoration, pieces of the renowned Hard Rock memorabilia and one of the largest terraces in New York City.

The interior design of the hotel has been carried out by the design firm Jeffrey Beers International, who have been inspired, how could it be otherwise, by music and the legendary objects that honor New York musicians, among which the leather jacket of Joey ramone, the patent leather boots of Lady Gaga, a record player belonging to Les paul, or the handwritten letters by John Lennon in 1972 for his tribute to his adopted city, New York City.

On the other hand, the RT60 Rooftop Bar It will serve cocktails and bites to share in a luxurious setting with views of the city from above. A true entertainment destination that will feature world-renowned DJs and emerging local talent. From day to night, the Sessions restaurant, which is already an emblem of the brand, will put the soundtrack to New York. Located on the main floor and also accessible from the street through a spectacular staircaseThis three-story space with an open-air terrace, full of light, will also offer acoustic musical performances that will represent the vitality and ingenuity of the city.

Finally, The Venue on Music Row is the proposal that will mark a before and after the hotel, with a capacity of up to 400 people, the space will host some of the most desirable events in the city, with performances by great musicians, as well as fashion shows, after-parties and gala dinners.

Beyond these public spaces, the Hard Rock Hotel New York will also feature health and wellness offerings and will offer other types of innovative experiences, including nightly yoga sessions on the rooftop under the moonlight. True to the Hard Rock style, the complex will offer varied experiences and services, exclusive to the Hard Rock Hotels, such as The Sound of Your Stay® music service, the Roxity® programming for the little ones or the Unleashed® pet program.

The announcement of the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel New York coincides with the celebration of the 50 years of Hard Rock International as one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment, hospitality, gaming and leisure brands.

More information | Hard Rock Hotel New York, Hard Rock® and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos®

