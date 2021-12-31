.Happy 2022! Memes and phrases to congratulate WhatsApp on New Years and New Years

Original phrases

If in 2022 life gives you hundreds of reasons to cry, you show that you have millions of reasons to dream. Make your life a dream and your dream a reality!

I hope that in this new year your routine turns into an adventure, your anger into huge smiles and your sadness into high hopes.

Don’t let the coronavirus stop you from celebrating New Year’s Eve as usual: on the couch and in your pajamas. Happy 2022!

Hopefully your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions. Happy 2022!

It starts the year in a positive way: it loses an electron. Happy 2022!

The police have just found a dead guy with a deformed face, fat and a tiny penis. Please send me a message to know that you’re okay. Happy New Year!

What if peace, what if love, what if so much roll … I wish you incredible powder, that you work half and earn triple. Happy 2022!

I wish you a prosperous 2022 with 12 healthy months, 52 wonderful weeks, 365 great days, 8760 hours of excitement and 525,600 minutes full of happiness.

Close your eyes, think about everything that made you smile last year and forget about the rest. Happy 2022!

I don’t know whether to keep you in a bank, because you are worth a lot, in the fridge because you are milk, or on an island because you are a treasure. Happy New Year!

In this New Year surround yourself with everything that makes you happy and let go of everything that makes you cry. Happy 2022!

Friends are like DGT radars: even if you don’t see them, they are always there. Happy 2022!

Very worrying DGT data, affirm that 23% of traffic accidents are caused by alcohol consumption. That means that the other 77% of accidents are caused by those who drink water, juices and soft drinks. To parrot the teetotalers Happy holidays!

We all look forward to 2022, but what if 2022S or 2.0 comes out?

Where the hell are you We’ve been looking for you all Christmas. You know that we love you very much and we cannot finish making the nativity scene without the donkey … Happy New Year 2022!

This 2022 runs after your dreams. If you don’t reach them, at least you lose weight!

For dinner, does the iPhone go to the right or left of the plate? Happy New Year!

Classic phrases

A new year is the new beginning and a thousand moments to celebrate, that every noble desire of your heart crystallizes!

Although we have lost an illusion, new ones will come to nest our hearts. Happy New Year 2022!

You know that this year we have met and our love has blossomed. I hope that this coming year our love continues just as alive. Congratulations and a very happy year to you. Love you!

Happy New Years Eve 2021. Fill your glasses with bubbles and start toasting so that the New Year 2022 arrives sparkling enough with euphoric joy. Happy New Year!

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of dreams. May the New Year bring you many dreams and beautiful satisfactions

Lots of love, champagne, fun, lots of gifts, crazy moments … Successes at Christmas and Happy New Year

I don't know whether to keep you in a bank, because you are worth a lot, in the fridge because you are milk, or on an island because you are a treasure…. anyway, I just wanted to wish you the best for the new year! Happy New Year!

With a prawn and a mussel, I’ll give you a kiss. With a barnacle and my friendship, Merry Christmas. And with my love that is worth an egg, Happy New Year!

May you never lack a dream to fulfill, a project to carry out, something to learn and someone to love.

May the distance of 2021 disappear in 2022, happy new year.

After such a difficult year, I feel lucky to have them healthy. Happy new year 2022.

Let nothing stop you from meeting your goals in these 365 days. Happy New Year!

If the year that is about to end left memories of pain in you, may this New Year be impregnated with the best moments of your life!

May this New Year give you the courage to face a new horizon full of dreams.

The end of the year is neither an end nor a beginning, but a march, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.

First rule of 2022: Don’t talk about 2021.

It doesn’t take a new year to change. It starts from today.

When you see this message, close your eyes and imagine the happy moments in your life. That is what I wish for you. Happy New Year!

Famous phrases

The end of the year is neither an end nor a beginning, but a march, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us (Hal Borland)

We will open the book. Its pages are blank. Let’s put words about themselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is on New Year’s Day. (Edith Lovejoy Pierce)

We spent January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of jobs to be done, cracks to repair. Perhaps this year, to balance the list, we should walk through the rooms of our lives. Not looking for flaws, but potential (Ellen Goodman)

The future has many names. For the weak is the unreachable. For the fearful, the unknown. For the brave is the opportunity (Victor Hugo)

Nothing is ever finished. A little happiness is enough for everything to start again (Émile Zola)

The years wrinkle the skin, but giving up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul. (Albert Schweitzer)

If one begins with certainties, it will end with doubts; but if you accept starting with doubts, you will end up with certainties. (Sir Francis Bacon)

The desires of our life form a chain, the links of which are the hopes. (Seneca)

Starting well is not little, but it is not much either. (Socrates)

Every beginning has its magic. (Goethe)

The beginning is the middle of the whole. (Pythagoras of Samos)

It always seems impossible until it is done (Nelson Mandela)

End of the year 2021 memes (Happy 2022!)

The phrases are fine, but a picture is worth a thousand words. For this reason, memes have reached unprecedented levels of popularity. Send the best meme and it looks good when it comes to congratulating the end of the year 2021 and celebrating the arrival of 2022:

