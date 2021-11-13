It was on November 15, 2001, when Microsoft entered the market for home video game consoles and did so with a very powerful platform and with a commitment to Halo, a first-person shooter that would become a legend in digital entertainment.

In its business cycle, the Xbox original managed to sell almost 25 million units, a remarkable figure for a peripheral that debuted and that managed to carve a niche in the hearts of various gamers not only around the world but in Mexico, where the company has always shown great commitment.

In addition to the playable proposals, in the trajectory of the aforementioned system, we witnessed the incorporation of the service Xbox Live, which quickly became a fundamental pillar for the strategy of connectivity and playability in games first and third party.

Millions of devices distributed all over the planet. It was the reference console in multiplatform titles and strongly bet on games of Xbox Live Arcade, which served as a preamble to the irruption of indie developments.

Eight years later, on November 22, 2013, Xbox One he came to the market surrounded by criticism for his initial policies against used games and a permanent connection to the internet. Despite the poor performance at the beginning of its commercial cycle, which impacted on total sales (55 million), the setback served so that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, decided to break paradigms.

In this regard, there have been palpable efforts to establish a backward-compatible ecosystem, but above all, to launch and promote Game pass to offer an extensive catalog and day one releases in productions of Xbox Game Studios, in addition to establishing commercial alliances such as what happened with EA Play.

The acquisition of studios has also begun to bear fruit and it is expected that in the medium and long term the calendar of exclusive titles that was sorely lacking in the last generation will be regularized, but which this year has drastically improved with Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It is prudent to highlight the influence it has had Xbox in the Mexican market, as it was the first company to offer direct distribution of its products at competitive prices, align the launch dates with those of the United States, and tropicalize its language content and marketing campaigns focused on the Aztec territory.

With a year of life behind him, Xbox Series X | S is having an outstanding performance in the market and the following years will be exciting not only for the arrival of experiences such as Starfield, fable or Perfect dark, but surely there will be great surprises pending to reveal.

