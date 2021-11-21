After starting from pole, Hamilton was undaunted by Verstappen’s comeback, who started from seventh place, nor by Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who signed his first podium of the year. The double world champion in 2005 and 2006 Alonso, signed his 98th podium, the first since 2014: “Incredible, seven years … I waited so long for this,” reacted the 40-year-old Spaniard.

This circuit was not bad for Checo, as he started in 11th place, although considering his last inning in the pits he sent him up to seventh position, which gave him no opportunity to regain the third place he entered during his last tire change. With this 4th place, Checo Pérez already has 190 points in the 2021 season and has placed 14 units from Valtteri Bottas, pilot could not finish the race.

Max Verstappen had to settle for second place in Qatar.

With the triumph of Lewis Hamilton he adds 343.5 units, meanwhile, 351.5 points are for Max Verstappen who continues to lead, until this almost final phase of the season.

Only two races remain on the 2021 calendar, in Saudi Arabia and in Abu Dhabi in December.

For its part, the First Grand Prix of Qatar on the Losail circuit north of the capital Doha, had its additional emotion, since the soccer World Cup and the trophy of this circuit were known, since next year the nation Arab will host the biggest event for soccer.