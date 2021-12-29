This year has undoubtedly been a celebration for Xbox, since for the fulfillment of its 20 years, the launches have not stopped, going to the market different collectibles for fans of the brand. Recently, a limited edition Funko Pop of Halo has been released (now available for pre-order), specifically the Master Chief, for the brand’s 20th anniversary, which has some interesting surprises.

Through the page Xbox Gear Shop, what is one of the items that collectors will want to have has been published, due to the fact that it has the 20-year mark of Xbox engraved. This is a limited edition Funko Pop of the Master Chief, which also if you buy in Bundle, you get a gold keychain and a 20 year edition bowl, perfect for those who want to have the entire collection.

Halo to receive a limited edition of Funko Pop for Xbox’s 20th anniversary



As we can see in the tweet, both the Funko Pop and the bundle look really attractive. Here’s what Xbox has to say about it: “The Xbox 20th Anniversary limited edition exclusive Funko Pop vinyl figure features the Master Chief in his original MJOLNIR Mark V armor featuring a unique matte black colorway inspired by the Halo 20th Anniversary emblem. The figure comes in the classic Funko presentation box, with the Xbox Gear Shop authenticity sticker. “

The Funko Pop figure has a value of $ 16.99 on the Xbox Gear Shop page in the United States, but It has international shipping to most countries in the world. If you preorder now, the shipment will begin as of April 29, 2022, so those who make their purchase, will have to wait a few months to have the figure in their hands.

Purchase link: Xbox Gear Shop