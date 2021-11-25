Halo Infinite will not receive constant updates

Although the vast majority of users are enjoying the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, many are not satisfied with the progression system of their Battle Pass. 343 Industries You’ve already made a few tweaks, but there’s still a lot to do and don’t expect these updates to be as frequent.

Brian Jarrard, community director for 343i, posted a message on Twitter, where he acknowledges that the development team has been listening to all of the fan feedback, but the necessary adjustments will still take a while to come.

“I’ve been traveling so I’ve been slow to respond – but please know that constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear. The changes will take a while and the priority this week is to give the team a well-deserved break for the holidays after a final final lap. Thanks for understanding.”

In addition to adjustments to Battle pass previously mentioned, 343i also released a small patch with which they improve a few sections of the game, but of course, there are still many things to do.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: And it is that although 343 Industries has already released a few fixes for the Halo Infinite multiplayer, it is very true that there are still several things to adjust. Surely 2022 is when we will see all these updates.

Via: Twitter