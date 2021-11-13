Halo Infinite will not have a collector's edition

A couple of weeks ago a supposed Collection Edition of Halo Infinite at Walmart stores. Although at the time we did not have official information from Xbox or 343 Industries regarding this special package, This situation has finally been clarified, and we have bad news for you.

After being questioned multiple times, Brian Jarrard, 343 Industries Community Director, finally decided to answer our questions, revealing that there are no plans to offer an official Collector’s Edition of Halo Infinite. This was what he commented:

“Since some people have been asking about this, I can confirm that while various stores around the world are expected to offer their own custom packages, there is no ‘official’ collector’s edition / Ultimate for Halo Infinite.”

However, all is not lost. Jarrard mentioned that various stores around the world will have special packages for all collectors. While there is no such thing as Xbox, this means that the Walmart Collector’s Edition is real, and it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing if something similar happens in our region.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8. In related topics, here’s the first Xbox Series X unboxing from Halo Infinite. In the same way, here you can see the first minutes of the campaign of this game.

Although this is clearly bad news, as not everyone will be able to have a collector’s edition of Halo InfiniteAt least it is nice to see that Xbox has given the opportunity to different stores to create their own packages so that all fans can celebrate the launch of this long-awaited game.

Via: Brian Jarrard