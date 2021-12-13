Halo Infinite Review - Campaign: How to Turn a Potential Failure Into a Success, by Microsoft

Halo Infinite, campaign version, has already launched and we want to tell you more about how a game that seemed to be doomed ended up giving exactly what the fans wanted. On this note!

It’s official, Halo Infinite is already among us. After sharing with you the first impressions, we want to give you our final appreciation on “the great turned” of Microsoft Studios.

Look Phil, we turned her around

Every time a new edition of a saga as iconic as Halo It is presented, the nerves attack all the players. That’s why before this game came out, expectations were high. On the other hand, the horrendous preview of the game that they showed back in E3 2020 left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth (to the point that the creators decided to put an easter egg on this). The fear that Halo Infinite if it was bad it was real … and it even had its foundations.

However, the team of Microsoft Games He proved that he could do the difficult thing: turn around a match that seemed to have been lost beforehand. And most valuable, he was able to say “Ok, we listen to you … you don’t like it, let’s work on it“. The end result was a Entertaining game that combines the old, the new and the modern to generate a Halo experience brought to 2021.

Learn, CD-Project RED.

A little history…

After Halo 5, Cortana He disappeared. master Chief He is defeated and some horrible monkeys have taken possession of Zeta Halo -what is said on a Thursday afternoon in the Buenos Aires suburbs, bah-. Hope for humanity seems to be lost …but if it were so, we would have no history.

And we are talking, of course, about one of the most optimistic characters in the history of video games. And by “optimistic” we mean “capable of catching on flip-flops with a great white shark and then sitting down to watch TV as if nothing had happened.”

We are going to tell you a little about how the game begins …

A pilot waits to be rescued after the fleet has been defeated. We see him sob and think of his family. Then an unidentified object appears on his radar … and the object by a plot-convenient narrative chance turns out to be master Chief. Which, of course, is alive. And yes, he is literally the toughest man in the universe.

The pilot and master Chief They are two opposite poles that complement each other very well in the narrative. While the pilot is pessimistic and just wants to escape and go home, master Chief understands that there is no other way out than to fight and get back what is his.

“Weapon”, the “New Cortana”, is the third cornerstone. His personality is bubbly and cheerful. Her comments make her great company for the rest of the game..and we are not going to tell you more because we do not want to spoil you.

It feels like Halo, It looks like Halo, it quacks like a Halo …

An open world Halo? Is that going to work? The bet of the creators of Halo it was the highest to date. The challenge was to combine the mechanics of a Halo Traditional but include a few surprises for an experience that feels traditional and refreshing at the same time.

A) Yes, the levels combine a “mix” between open world and corridor. With Main missions that go hand in hand with traditional Halo but an open world that gives you the freedom to go where you want. The first two hours of game play Halo Infinite They are classic, so you can get used to the mechanics, weapons and other elements of the world. Then they will throw us in Zeta Halo to start the scan.

The most surprising thing is that, for an open world game, it won’t take you much more than 10 hours to complete the story. If you want to be a little more ambitious, with 15 hours of playtime you can do all the extra content … and if you are one of those who platinum, With 24 hours of play – at a good skill level – you can have the game at 100%.

The hook is the element that Halo Infinite incorporates and acts as the cornerstone for a possible “new generation of Halo”. Now the game incorporates the up and down dimensions, which allow not only to develop creativity when solving situations but also brings with it new fighting mechanics.

The world of Halo Infinite it’s challenging enough for you to have a good time and accessible enough that you don’t get too frustrated. Higher levels of difficulty bring with them fundamental decisions. As the game gets harder, it gets a bit more technical. Alternating between weapons that give you an advantage against different targets is key when facing waves of enemies. And especially, when fighting with the bosses.

Equipment upgrades are part of the experience. Add a stunner to your hook or more armor and see how this impacts the way you play Halo Infinite.

The world, on the other hand, although it is beautiful… it looks a bit similar. There are no major biomes or changes of scenery. Zeta Halo is a fairly homogeneous place and the experience of visiting it can become a bit boring as time goes by.

conclusion

As successor to the saga, Halo Infinite delivers and fulfills its purpose. It is an entertaining game, with an interesting proposal. The developers made the “open world” work for this universe. While the world may seem a bit “small” to Breath of The Wild players, and a bit empty too … we are not sure that a map with lots of small missions and 30 hours of campaigning is what a Halo player is. want to play. It is more of an adaptation of the style to the essence of the game, and it works well.

Maybe they could have exploited much more landscapes and biomes, since it is the first time that we can explore Zeta Halo at ease, but beyond that, the visuals of the game are nice.

For fans of the saga, this game will be a more than positive experience.

RELEASE DATE December 9, 2021 DEVELOPER 343 Studios DISTRIBUTOR Xbox Game Studios PLATAFORMS Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC

Share it with whoever you want