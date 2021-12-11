343 Industries recommends against using Quick Resume in Halo Infinite in both campaign and multiplayer due to its bugs.

Halo Infinite it was very well received by critics despite some annoying mistakes. After making it known that the missions of the campaign will not be able to be repeated, they warn us of a new problem. This time it is a little less “painful” than the previous one, the Quick Resume in campaign and multiplayer.

Quick resume It is a great tool that allows us to continue any game from the point where we want. This without having to wait for the game’s default save points, something that becomes tedious if you need to stop playing and have a lot of progress. But in the case of Halo, its creators ask for patience and that we do not use it for the moment.

Everything was made known via a tweet posted by Brian Jarrad, director of the community of 343 Industries. In the post, Jarrad writes: “When playing the Halo Infinite campaign, you will come across armor lockers containing cosmetics for your MP Spartan. If you are disconnected or offline from the services (something that can happen after Quick Resume), the cosmetics will not appear in your MP inventory”.

Anyway, in the same publication, Jarrad assures us that If we are already suffering from these effects of quick save, we will be rewarded. 343 Industries is working towards the player to obtain retroactive multiplayer unlocks.

These errors can occur both in multiplayer and in the campaign. On the online side of Halo Infinite, if you use Quick Resume, it will disconnect you the moment you want to enter the game. Although it does not seem to affect the development of the game so much, the truth is that it is quite tedious to always have to restart the game. Likewise, in campaign mode the exact same thing can happen to us, causing us to lose multiplayer unlocks.

