Yesterday, December 8, 2021, it was released Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, one of the most anticipated games of recent years that promises to return the franchise to the top. Although the game has been receiving extremely positive reviews, there have also been reports of not so good data, such as that of the physical version of Halo: Infinite.

One of the most important content creators for the video game community is the Digital Foundry, in which we can find analysis of the technical aspects of video games. A couple of days ago the channel uploaded its analysis of the performance of the Halo: Infinite campaign, although sadly they revealed that disc does not include full set.

It was John linneman who revealed this detail a couple of days before the release of Halo Infinite, saying that the disc does not include a playable game. Although it is very common for companies to release day 1 updates to fix some game issues, it is generally possible to play from disk. That is not the case in Halo: InfiniteBecause unless you download an update the disc would be useless to start playing.

The problem Linneman mentions is that this is the first Halo game that you can’t actually own, as all physical copies contain an incomplete set which cannot be played on consoles. This is a shame, as Linneman says that in terms of gameplay Halo Infinite is the best that the series has given us.

Since the discs are already in circulation, Microsoft will most likely not make any changes to them. Although Halo: Infinite is going to be one of the games to give away this Christmas, unfortunately Xbox One and Xbox Series X players will not be able to start playing immediately and instead will have to wait for the update to download.