Halo Infinite Multiplayer Is Now Available For Free For Xbox And PC

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was launched as a surprise for free to celebrate 20 years of Xbox.

The best era of Halo begins! To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is now free to play on Xbox and PC. Go on a Spartan adventure today with Season 1, “Heroes of Reach,” and don’t miss out on the limited-time events and exclusive rewards coming to the game. You can now pre-order the Halo Infinite campaign that will be available from December 8.

Become the Master Chief:

When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Put on the armor of humanity’s greatest hero for an epic adventure and explore Halo’s massive ring.

Explore Halo Zeta:

Halo Infinite offers the most extensive and spectacular Halo campaign to date, set on the vast stage of the ancient Halo Zeta ring. Explore vast areas in Facility 07 – from breathtaking elevated areas to mysterious locations deep within the ring. Rescue the UNSC Marines for reinforcements in your quest to take down the fearsome enemies known as ” Banished ”.

Defeat the Outcasts:

Set after the events of Halo 5, and shortly after a crushing defeat, Halo Infinite shows us a devastated UNSC fleet that remains stranded on the surface of facility 07, also badly damaged. Among those remnants, a terrifying clan of Brute warriors, the Outcasts, now appears to control the ring. Overcome in every way, the Master Chief tries to stop the Outcasts from repairing Halo’s ring and taking over the greatest threat in the galaxy.

