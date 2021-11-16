A few days ago rumors were knocking on our door that Halo Infinite could launch its multiplayer mode early. Now, we know that it is true, and it is that The multiplayer mode of the 343 Industries title is now available on Steam and Xbox for everyone to download. But that’s not all, and it is that the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite has been very well received by users, and according to a recent report, it could be the most successful Xbox Game Studios game on Steam currently.

This is what the analyst assures Daniel ahmad on his official Twitter account. Ahmad says that Halo Infinite has become Xbox Game Studios’ most successful game on Steam And, considering that it was released just a day ago, it is an achievement that manages to impress even non-fans of the franchise. As described, Halo Infinite would have accumulated more than 161,000 simultaneous players on Steam. Previously, the XGS game that took the title of “most successful” on Steam was Forza Horizon 5, who had a total of 81,000 players simultaneous on the platform having been launched a week ago.

Halo Infinite multiplayer, which launched * looks at watch * about 2.5 hours ago, has already surpassed 162k peak concurrent users on Steam. This makes it the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam Halo MCC hit 161k PCCU

Forza Horizon 5 hit 81k PCCU. pic.twitter.com/lgMLNISeaw – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 15, 2021

However, it must be remembered that Forza Horizon 5 is a paid game like any other, while the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite arrives under the free-to-play mode, so many more users can access it. However, it cannot be denied that it is a great achievement.

Recently, the Halo Infinite campaign mode was shown in great detail. Although we knew quite a bit about the multiplayer mode of the title so far, the single player mode had been largely ignored until then. Halo Infinite will be officially launched this December 8, and will be available at Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. In addition, if you play in the latter, the minimum and recommended requirements to run the title have been revealed.