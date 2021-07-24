It seems that 343 Industries already has everything prepared for the first official look at the long-awaited Halo Infinite, whose fans have been impatient this time to know and test the new installment. Recently, it became known that Halo Infinite multiplayer demo could be released next weekend, There is really little left for all those registered to deliver their first impressions of the online section.

Through the official blog Insider Infinite, 343 Industries updated the information with the month of July 2021. At this writing, we have covered quite a few details of the game and what to expect from the next multiplayer demo. At the end of the entire statement, the developers mention that they already have “the go-ahead” to reveal the technical demo at the end of July, that is, next weekend. Along with the above, they should have a live presentation throughout this week.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Demo Could Launch Next Weekend

Part of the Halo Infinite soundtrack leaks

According to the information written and published in the statement, we should have throughout this week a special live broadcast, where the team will show all the characteristics and details of the technical demo. About the game mode that will be present in the demo, the developers have said the following: “Bot Arena is a great place to get acquainted with the Halo Infinite gameplay and maps in a stress-free environment. Bots still have their quirks, which is why we’re releasing them, but they’re certainly not easy prey. Get ready. “

Of course, despite being in the official blog statement, it is not a confirmed date, only suggested thanks to the “approval” of the team. Any detail could happen these days that delay the release date, but what is certain is that Halo Infinite is getting closer to show that this time out, it was an absolute good for the title.

