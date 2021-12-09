Halo Infinite is already among us, and in Geek Culture we tell you how much time you are going to spend in the campaign missions. Find out everything, here.

Without a doubt Halo Infinite It is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Now, on the day of its launchWe already know some details that will be useful if you are going to enjoy the game.

If we talk specifically about the Halo Infinite campaign, we will have to take into account that it will be an open world. This means that the playing time will vary as you explore more or less in Zeta Halo.

However, we can expect the average campaign playing time to be between 10 and 12 hours if you play it with normal / heroic difficulty and without stopping so much in the large number of secondary missions in the game.

Instead, if we increase the difficulty to legendary, and focus on the search for collectibles and exploration, Halo Infinite could last between 14 and 15 hours at least. Also, if you do some side missions like rescuing the UNSC sailors or capturing the forward operating base (FOB), the time spent will increase even more, maybe until 17 hours.

It should be noted that this is only in campaign mode. That is to say that the average of 10 and 12 hours It is similar to the previous installments of the franchise. Here we leave you a list with the 14 missions that you must complete in the campaign mode.

Exiled Warship Gbraakon

Foundations

Tremonius Outpost

Tower

Excavation site

Needle

Pelican down

Sequence

Nexus

The command tower

Repository

The way

House of Judgment

Silent auditorium

