Few days are the ones that separate us from being able to enjoy the new installment starring the legendary Master Chief. After a multiplayer beta that has worked excellently, 343 Industries is giving everything in the publicity aspect so that everyone knows that there is very little left until the Boss and company arrive on our consoles. Thus, Halo Infinite gears up for release with epic launch trailer.

The trailer in question can be seen on the official YouTube channel of Halo, and in it we are shows a small preview of what awaits us at the Halo Zeta Facility, and the dangers that the Master Chief, the Pilot, and the Weapon will have to face to overthrow Escharum and his Outcasts and free the ring (without forgetting that mysterious new character who, it seems, will be against the mission of our beloved Spartan and will make things really difficult for us).

Halo Infinite gears up for release with epic launch trailer

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Will Get Bonuses For Halo Infinite Multiplayer

We have been waiting 6 years for a new game in the Xbox flagship series, and it seems that this time, 343 Industries has chosen the right path during development, and both veteran fans of the series, as well as new players, are tremendously happy with it. seen (and played) of the title. Halo Infinite It will be released on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, being available from day 1 for Game Pass.