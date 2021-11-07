Halo Infinite is due out in just over a month and more evidence has already been discovered that Halo Infinite could have multiple campaigns. Halo Infinite will deliver one of the most anticipated Halo experiences since 343 Industries officially took over the Bungie franchise. It’s a campaign that Halo fans have been looking forward to. However, it may not be the only campaign awaiting Halo fans in Halo Infinite.

The Halo Infinite website at 343’s Halo Waypoint Hub appears to have been updated on Friday with three “Jump To” buttons, leading to sections further down the page. These include “Multiplayer”, “News” and, interestingly, “Campaigns”. That’s right, the button label is plural, which means that it will lead to information about multiple campaigns. However, when the button is clicked, a subtitle appears that says “Campaign” and a brief description of the history of Halo Infinite as fans have come to know it.

Halo Infinite could have multiple campaigns

The idea that Halo Infinite could have multiple campaigns is not new. Although 343 has not openly said that it plans to launch multiple campaigns for its online shooter, it has hinted at such possibilities. This is because Halo Infinite is not only the next Halo, but also a platform for future Halo content. In 2020, the studio head of the time, Chris Lee, explained that the launch of Halo Infinite would be the “beginning of the next ten years for Halo” and that there were plans to build on the experience over time.

The ‘Campaigns’ button isn’t entirely new either, as it was previously on the beta website for Halo Waypoint. At the time, it was questioned whether it was an error, but since the website has already been launched, it can be said with that the button is there with intention. The website may only refer to a single Halo Infinite campaign at the moment, but it is built for the possibility of more being added in the future.