There is less and less time for the arrival of Halo Infinite. While this launch will be accompanied by a special edition Xbox Series X, as well as a unique controller, many wondered if a collector’s pack was going to be available. Fortunately for these people, a leak has good news.

Since last night, the Walmart store in the United States put on sale a Collector’s Edition, which is priced at $ 169, and offers:

-A physical copy of Halo Infinite.

-A steelbook.

-A set of five patches of Halo Infinite.

-A bottle opener in the shape of a plasma gun.

-Energy Sword desk lamp.

-A set of two laces Halo Infinite.

-A mini art book by Halo Infinite.

-A desktop portfolio,

-A note from the developers.

Sadly, the Collector’s Edition will only have 10,000 units. At the moment there are no official details from Xbox and 343 Industries, although considering the leak, this could change in an instant. Similarly, there is currently no information on the availability of this product in other regions or stores.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8, 2021. In related topics, Elden ring has also revealed its collector’s editions. Similarly, here you can check our review of Forza Horizon 5.

Editor’s Note:

When we talk about collector’s editions, the work you will have Halo Infinite it’s pretty good. The flashlight is a detail that all fans are sure to appreciate. Now we just have to wait and see if this product reaches our region in time for the launch of the game.

Via: Windows Central