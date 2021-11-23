There is less and less left for the Halo Infinite campaign to reach our consoles. A good example of this is the content that has been appearing in recent days on the network about it, where even the opening scene of the title campaign has been filtered.

In fact, the information about it does not stop appearing on social networks and forums. Now, a leak done by a user named @ChazJackal has revealed that Halo Infinite campaign will not unlock armor for multiplayer, being necessary to unlock them by the means established in the game mode itself.

Halo Infinite campaign won’t unlock multiplayer armor

The user has learned the news through the game’s datamine, revealing that Halo Infinite campaign will not unlock armor, and it will only make skins for the main armor and various emblems available to us for use in multiplayer.

Halo Infinite multiplayer impressions

For now, there is no official confirmation from 343 Industries on this, so we should take it as a mere rumor until then. In addition, there is also the possibility that the study includes the option to receive armor in the future, with the launch patch itself, but to this day we do not know anything about it.

Either way, Halo Infinite will hit the market on December 8, and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.