The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta had received criticism throughout the week due to the progression of its Battle Pass, mainly due to its slowness and for not offering players experience if they did not meet certain specific challenges.

From 343 Industries they assured that they were listening to the feedback from the fans, and from what it seems there is no doubt that they meant it, since today Halo Infinite Battle Pass gets an update adjusting its progression. However, from the company they assure that this is only a first step to try to solve the changes requested by the players, and that later “more robust” updates will arrive for it.

Challenge and boost adjustments are now live in #HaloInfinite. This is an initial step to help address some key feedback, more robust updates are going to take time. We greatly appreciate all the support and please keep the feedback coming! https://t.co/A9OdjzAtN3 – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) November 18, 2021

As they have shared from the official Twitter of Halo Support, there are several changes produced thanks to this update, which we break down below:

Players will be able to gain experience simply by completing multiplayer matches, thanks to the daily challenge «Play a game» , which will offer 50 XP.

, which will offer 50 XP. Experience boosters will now last for an hour instead of 30 minutes, although the game screen may now mistakenly display their duration as 30 minutes.

A number of challenges that were not showing their progress correctly have been fixed.

Due to these changes, all progress made in daily and weekly challenges will be reset from scratch. However, all players who log in between November 23-30 will receive this week’s biggest reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor.

We are pleased to see the tremendous speed with which 343 Industries has responded to fan requests. The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available for free on both Xbox consoles and PC.