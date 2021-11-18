While the Catwoman movie, starring Halle Berry, had more pain than glory in the cinema, the Oscar winner accepted that she would like to direct a reboot of the story of DC’s most famous thief.

One of the films that passed with more pain than glory in theaters was Catwoman in 2004, where Halle Berry played the shy designer Patience Phillips, who becomes the antiheroine of DC Comics. Despite the failure of the film, the Oscar winner would like to direct a Catwoman movie.

In an interview on the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Halle Berry pointed out that if the opportunity arose, she would like to be the director of a film based on Catwoman, since she was one of the characters that she would reincarnate.

“I would love to direct Catwoman. Now I can understand it better, with what I know after having directed (the film) Bruise, and I would reimagine that world the way I have reimagined this story. Bruise was written by a 25-year-old Irish Catholic white girl, and I had to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and remake Catwoman“

Berry would look for the way in which Catwoman saves the world, just like other heroes like Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman do. “would put much more. I think it would make it more inclusive for both men and women”.

Halle Berry’s debt to Catwoman

Catwoman was released on July 23, 2004, and despite the fact that the film had a budget of 100 million dollars, the box office did not exceed 85 million dollars worldwide.

17 years away, Halle Berry has recognized that Catwoman is a debt that she owes in her career, since the preparation to embody the antiheroine created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger involved a strenuous physical work.

“I worked really hard to be Catwoman. I learned Capoeira. I did my job. The daunting part was that I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, I didn’t make it, I didn’t write it. I was just the actress … for all these years, I have borne the weight of that movie and the success it did or did not have. Somehow it seemed that yes, it was all my fault”.

