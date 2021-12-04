Halle Berry, the actress who brought the first Storm to life on screen with the 2000 film X-Men, wants to regain the role.

For many, the seriousness in the treatment and the high production values ​​of X-Men of the year 2000 made superhero cinema reach a wider audience than is accustomed by this genre. And one of those high values ​​was the correct choice of the cast, as it was in the case of Halle Berry as Storm, a role she would like to return to.

Halle Berry was the first actress to play a live-action version of Ororo Munroe, the African weather goddess who with the X-Men took the codename Storm. Berry played the heroine in three more films: X-Men 2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), having one last appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

In 2016, with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, a different actress replaced Berry as the younger version of the mutant. It was about Alexandra Shipp, who we also saw in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Halle Berry wants to return as Storm from the X-Men

In a recent interview with the Vanity Fair media, speaking about her acting career, Halle Berry confessed: “I would absolutely return to the role. I loved playing Strom… and people love her. So ultimately, you know, if we could find a version that made sense, or an argument, of course it would, of course. “

You can watch the video below:

