Social networks have become the escape for many people. It is very normal to find videos, images or texts on these platforms that generate a conversation in the digital pulse, or promote a brand by quickly turning the content into viral.

Twitter, the favorite social network of many people, It is a digital platform that never goes out and where you can always find attractive content for many.

Recently, a recording published on this social network has become the best “advertising” or “QA” from Walmart, because of how quirky and funny it is.

In the video that generated endless interactions among users on the digital platform, a half-naked man can be seen inside one of the produce coolers of a branch of the retail store, in the United States.

Likewise, it is seen in the recording when a female worker Walmart he notices the man and takes him out of the freezer where he was lying quietly eating a popsicle. Next, the subject who was not identified by the company authorities comes out of the refrigerator and walks staggering, knocking over one of the store’s product counters.

The moment captured by the recording was classified by the users of the social network as “weird” and “funny”. “Johny the people are very crazy”, you can read in one of the comments.

So far the identity of the man is unknown, as well as if he managed to escape from the security agents of the Walmart store.

It is not the first time that a video has been found at Walmart or where they mention the most important retail store in United States and Mexico on social media. Either due to consumer complaints about poor service, due to the incredible offers they provide to their customers or by content where very peculiar people are seen in it, as is the case in this video.

In January of this year, a man in Pennsylvania, United States, also surprised by managing to attract the attention, not only of the workers and the rest of the buyers, but of a million Internet users after she did something quite out of place like “undressing.”

In that recording that also managed to go viral, it is shown how a man comes out of the bathroom of the establishment in his underwear and with a gallon of milk in hand, to later get on one of the collection boxes and begin to bathe with it, while he begins to sing for a few seconds. After this he jumps to the ground, where he slips, however, he got up to flee from the store.

Many times this type of content can be beneficial for the brand since it causes its name to become trends on these platforms that reach any part of the world. But it can also be counterproductive for the service of a firm, since they can receive criticism from the same consumers.

Walmart is one of the largest multinational corporations of American origin stores, operating chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs. in 28 countries, the main ones being the United States and Mexico.

