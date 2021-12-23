Oxxo will start to employ Haitians in transit through Mexico within its stores and it is a masterful move in human resources, which highlights the chain of stores as an employer in the country.

The measure leaves a lesson in human resources and reveals how brands carry out activism in the midst of a very intense migration process that is experienced in Mexico, due to the transit of a significant volume of South Americans seeking entry into the United States.

Brands reacting with these measures in social moments such as a migratory movement of international scope that has taken place in Mexico, where similar measures have already been undertaken, make activism a protagonist through talent management.

Oxxo activism at critical moments

The Femsa program where it employs migrants in transit through Mexico joins a wave of activism by companies and small businesses, which employ these people in a critical situation, because they are part of a situation where they seek to come to live in the United States. United, as an aspiration to improve their living conditions.

Within the northern part of the country, a significant phenomenon of hiring of Haitian migrants has been registered since 2016, when a significant migratory movement of South Americans began to be documented, who stagnated in this area in their process of reaching the United States.

Lately we have seen stories of how local businesses have employed members of this community, as happened with Tacos Mauricio, a local of this popular Mexican dish, which at the time announced the incorporation of Haitians into the business, boosting the popularity of the establishment in social networks.

This labor activism that we see with the hiring of migrants in the midst of a very serious phenomenon in which Mexico is the protagonist, is a challenge for brands and not only that, it is a challenge to understand in what actions brands can join to participate in this situation.

At FEMSA we are committed to inclusion and diversity, providing employment opportunities to refugees and migrants. Via @OXXO_Stores, we hire people from Haiti on the move, giving them the opportunity to start a new life here. pic.twitter.com/frD7qc6Xoj – FEMSA (@FEMSA) December 22, 2021

Now read: