Hackers know you very well: How to protect your data?



Hackers are on everyone’s lips. But what can we do to protect our data? In this note we will tell you some tips.

The presence of hackers and a great infinity of threats are part of the reality of the digital environment, but there is no reason to move away from technology, especially when there are many steps to take to protect your data, that way you keep your accounts online regardless of any identity theft or in the presence of malware.

Regardless of the type of devices you use, you must opt ​​for special protection software for each computer, there are reliable antivirus for your MacIn the same way that antivirus for Windows and Linux are found, the important thing is that you select the best one for the type of computer you use.

The measures to protect your data

Faced with so many maneuvers by hackers, it is best that you assume the protection of your data as a habit, through a few minimal adjustments such as the appropriate selection of your passwords, since it should not be a simple registration step. Instead, it is a layer that prevents third parties from accessing your account or your information.

To keep browsing online without taking risks with hackers, you can take some measures, as well as be attentive to any minimum sign so that your data is safe, so you must know the ideal way so that the digital medium does not become a problem for you, and take advantage of the opportunities of each technological utility.

In most of your accounts or digital platforms, it is effective to use the two-step verification mechanism, that is a way to ensure that access is much more restricted, that way you maintain any type of online account, far from the abrupt access of hackers, at least it reduces the possibility of some hacking.





Choose your passwords correctly

A password is the key element to prevent you from being exposed to hackers, it is one of the most important steps so that your data is safe, in the online environment it is essential that your passwords are unique, for this you can appeal by your imagination, so that it is something that they do not associate directly with you.

Another fact that can help you form a strong password is that it must have a long density, if you use the maximum allowed by the account or by the platform it is more favorable for you, at the same time it is recommended that you use a combination between letters, numbers, uppercase, lowercase, symbols and more.

Protect access to your digital data

By maintaining constant online activities, it is usual that you have several passwords for each one, to avoid confusion and forgetfulness, it is better to keep them written down and physically, for no reason should they be shared even by a private chat, since you do not know when they can be spying on your conversations or if they clone your messaging accounts.

Do not overlook that each social network has the two-step verification method, that helps to ensure that regardless of the function of each one, you ensure that only you can log in, in turn you need to implement a protection on the privacy of your device mobile, because hackers operate on all digital media.

What you should not ignore about data protection

In the midst of data protection, it is essential that you take care of the state of your operating system, the same must be carried out with the applications you use, it does not matter that it is only for sporadic use, it is always necessary to be up to date so that you do not becomes a vulnerable point of access for hackers.

The update also includes knowing all the future launches of the applications, so that you are aware of making the corresponding download, that’s why here you can find out about WhatsApp news for example, that way you avoid falling into false links that advertise functions that are false.

Many programs have errors about privacy or database, so it is important to keep them updated to obtain the corrections made, in the same way you should avoid using a WiFi that is public, unless you use a quality VPN, so that your communications Don’t leave a fingerprint with the network that you can trace.

Keep your data private

Just as in reality you avoid sharing your personal information with others, this same behavior should be transferred to the virtual environment, that is why it is a rule not to share excessively about your life on any platform or social network, since it contributes to your being more attractive to hackers.

Avoiding locations, financial and family data is the best position, unless you conform to a more private profile, to this is added the correction of not storing sensitive information on your computer or on your mobile device, while less personal information circulates online The less risks you run, this is key for companies too.

Your social networks can acquire a higher level of privacy through their settings, that’s why here you can know how to apply this setting on TwitterThe same can be implemented on other social networks, so that you can build a profile that is not the target of any type of hacking, as it will be more complicated.





Don’t underestimate spam and phishing emails

The forms most used by hackers today is the invasion through spam emails, this is an attempt to gain access to your information, through identity theft where an organization design is used to deceive you and make you provide information, that forces it not to be convenient to click on links of this kind.

The way the phishing it is a fact that is noticed in most of the platforms, in this news you can expand the topicThat way you have the opportunity to understand from the most basic to the most advanced of this risk that is arising online.

Share it with whoever you want