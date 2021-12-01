A gynecologist from the city of Bari, Italy, offered unprotected sex to his patients as a therapy to combat papilloma. However, when it was discovered by an Italian television program, he presented his discharge from the College of Physicians in that country.

Gynecologist allegedly offered sex as therapy against papilloma in the private clinic

As a precautionary measure, the Prosecutor’s Office of that city of the Italian “boot heel” ordered the house arrest of the doctor Giovanni Miniello. Which, had retired a week ago because of the scandal, according to local media.

The research program “Le Iene” had issued the complaint of two women who claimed that this 68-year-old gynecologist. He had allegedly offered them sex as therapy against his papilloma in the private clinic where he worked in Bari.

The doctor was criminally investigated for the crime of sexual violence, perpetrated because of his condition as a doctor and taking advantage of psychological vulnerability. This, of up to eight women, who believed they were ill with the aforementioned virus.

The investigating judge, Angelo Salerno, maintains that Miniello, after having been vaccinated with the virus. He encouraged women to have sex with him, claiming that he could “spread” their immunity. As seen in the hidden cameras of the TV show.

Your modus operandi

The case became known last week through the “Hyenas” research program. In which a woman made public the modus operandi of Giovanni Miniello, a 68-year-old doctor. Who offered them unprotected sex on the grounds that it could immunize them against the papilloma virus.

In addition to the complainant’s testimony, the production of the Italian television program stated that it received complaints from a dozen people. Which were also victims of this offer made by Miniello.

Quickly, the gynecologist submitted his resignation to the College of Physicians and issued a statement through his lawyer Roberto Eustachio Sisto.

“I have decided to resign from the College of Physicians, Surgeons and Dentists of the province of Bari and have formally requested my cancellation.”

What the gynecologist said offering sex as therapy

Despite the uproar and media criticism it received throughout Italy. Miniello insisted on explaining why he considered offering unprotected sex to his patients as therapy.

In the statement issued through his lawyer, the doctor assured that he proposed “An alternative treatment that worked.” And he clarified that “He never used violence” with his patients, it was just an offer.

As explained by the victims of this gynecologist from the age of 68, the specialist argued that he was immunized. So having unprotected sex with him was going to protect them from the papilloma virus.

For its part, the Order of Physicians opened a disciplinary file against Miniello. While the Justice opened a file that already contains some complaints from former patients.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”