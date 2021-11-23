M-Sport took advantage of the moments leading up to the Monza Rally to announce the second driver of its 2022 line-up. After confirming the signing of Craig Breen weeks ago, the Cumbrian coach has announced the renewal of Gus Greensmith under the same criteria as in the current season. This implies that the British pilot will compete with one of the team’s Ford Fiesta Rally1 in the thirteen rallies that make up next year’s calendar, thus tracing the program that Craig Breen himself will have. Adrien Fourmaux is expected to be able to drive M-Sport’s third hybrid ‘Rally1’ under the same conditions as Greensmith and Breen.

Gus Greensmith has completed a 2021 season of lights and shadows. Despite the discreet performance of the Ford Fiesta WRC, the British learning curve has had very positive moments such as fourth place in the Safari Rally or fifth in Portugal and Greece and others not so positive. Still, Greensmith is positive: «I have finished satisfied with my evolution throughout the year and it means a lot to me to represent M-Sport in 2022. Everyone on the team has done a fantastic job in creating a new car that I am looking forward to taking to the top.

Malcolm wilson, head of M-Sport and visible head of the British coach’s project in the WRC together with Ford, has appreciated the renewal of Gus Greensmith: «I was very impressed by Gus’s season. I think he has developed as a driver and is now a stronger and more disciplined contender, all with a higher pace. Greensmith is becoming a strong member of the team and his renewal was a logical step.. I look forward to celebrating more successes with him and the rest of the team next year with our new Ford Fiesta Rally1. We are all working on making a really competitive car».