From today we have the opportunity to take the glove to the free titles of the Epic Games Store. The digital store offers two very succulent works at the price we like the most, which is zero euros. Now, its main competitor has something to tell us as well.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger it’s completely free on Steam and you can get it through this link. Once you add the game to your library, you keep it forever. Techland’s artwork is available, but for a limited time, so grab it quickly.

Specifically from today, December 9, until December 14. In the game you will have the opportunity to live an adventure based on the Wild West, being able to go through the life and the darkest past of some great legends of that time.

Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett or Jesse James are some of the classics that we will face in the middle of a multitude of shootings. Here the command of the revolver is essential to drive bullets between the eyebrows. The more enemy shot you chain, the higher your combo will be in matches.