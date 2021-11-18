The marriage between the world of gaming and fashion cannot be said at this point in the film that it is something surprising, but it is a world that does not stop expanding and adding new collaborations. The last is the union of Gucci and Xbox, who celebrate their respective anniversaries with a very exclusive collaboration.

Is about 100 exclusive numbered sets They consist of: a console with the iconic Italian signature pattern engraved, two wireless controllers and a hard case inspired by the brand’s luggage. They can be obtained from today, November 17, on the Gucci website and in a selection of physical stores.

However, this is not the only step that Gucci has taken this year to gain a presence among the younger generations. In February, the Italian house became a reality within the virtual world of Animal Crossing creating the paradise island Guilty Gucci. In this way, he transported players to the fragrance universe with minigames and take-out items. And with Jared Leto, perfume ambassador, as host of honor.





It should be remembered that Gucci was one of the first luxury brands to venture into the gamer world, launching eighties arcade video games like the Gucci Mascara Hunt. And is that the gaming It has become a mecca for fashion brands, an evolution of product placement that previously occurred on television and is now moving to virtual space. Although with sets like the ones he has created with Xbox, the Italians have shown that it is also possible to move the border of the physical in this strange marriage.





Photos | Gucci